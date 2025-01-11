Intel’s Modular PC Dreams Live On: Meet the AI8A Concept

Imagine a world where upgrading your computer is as simple as swapping out a module. No more wrestling with finicky components or risking compatibility issues. This is the vision that Intel has been pursuing for years, and at CES 2025, we got a tantalizing glimpse of the latest iteration: the AI8A modular computing concept, revealed by Intel’s hardware partner Quanta.

The Detachable AI Core: A Computer in a Module

At the heart of the AI8A system is the “Detachable AI Core,” a self-contained computer module that packs Intel’s latest Lunar Lake processors and all the essential guts you’d need for a fully functional PC. It’s a reboot of Intel’s abandoned Compute Card idea, but this time, it’s a collaborative effort with Quanta, a prominent original design manufacturer (ODM) that creates hardware for major brands like Apple, Dell, and Lenovo.

During our visit to Intel’s private “Innovation Showcase” at CES 2025, we had a chance to witness the modularity in action. A sleek metal handheld gaming device caught our eye, and to our surprise, the display effortlessly detached from the computing module underneath, revealing three connectors that allowed the core to interface with different devices.

The connectors on the underside of the Detachable AI Core module. Photo by Sean Hollister/The Verge

Quanta envisions this modular design extending beyond handheld devices to laptops and even all-in-one desktops, offering the tantalizing prospect of upgrading your entire computing experience simply by swapping out the core module.

A Laptop Concept Packed with Innovation

While the Detachable AI Core stole the show, the accompanying modular laptop concept was no slouch in the innovation department. Featuring a motorized hinge that can open and close the lid on command, as well as eye-tracking capabilities for effortless window management, this concept laptop aims to redefine user interactions.

But the surprises don’t stop there. Integrated into the palmrest is a Qi wireless charging pad with indicator lights to display the remaining battery capacity, adding a touch of convenience to the already impressive feature set.

The wireless charging pad integrated into the laptop’s palmrest. Photo by Sean Hollister/The Verge

While we couldn’t test the laptop’s full capabilities or hot-swap the module between devices during our hands-on, the potential for a truly modular computing experience was undeniable.

The Future of Modularity in Computing

It’s important to note that the AI8A concept, like many ambitious technology showcases, may never see a commercial release. However, the pursuit of modularity in computing has gained traction in recent years, with companies like Framework celebrating its fifth anniversary and Dell introducing modular, repairable USB-C ports at CES 2025.

As the demand for sustainable and upgradable devices grows, the allure of modular computing becomes increasingly compelling. While the AI8A may be a concept car for now, it represents a glimpse into a future where upgrading your computer is as simple as swapping out a module, reducing electronic waste and empowering users to extend the lifespan of their devices.

