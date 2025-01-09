Cognizant and Siemens Join Forces to Accelerate Software-Defined Vehicle Development

The automotive industry is undergoing a paradigm shift, with software becoming the driving force behind vehicle innovation. In response to this trend, Cognizant, a leading global professional services company, and Siemens, a pioneering technology powerhouse, have formed a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The Rise of Software-Defined Vehicles

SDVs represent a fundamental evolution in automotive design, where software takes center stage in delivering cutting-edge features, functionality, and user experiences. With the increasing complexity of modern vehicles and the growing demand for seamless connectivity, over-the-air updates, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), software has become an indispensable component of the automotive value chain.

According to a study by McKinsey & Company, the software and electronics content in vehicles is expected to grow exponentially, accounting for up to 30% of a vehicle’s overall cost by 2030. This shift underscores the critical need for automakers to embrace software-centric design and development methodologies.

Cognizant’s Accelerator: Powered by Siemens PAVE360

Cognizant’s accelerator, powered by Siemens’ PAVE360 solution, aims to streamline and accelerate the development of SDVs. PAVE360 is a comprehensive digital twin solution that enables end-to-end vehicle systems engineering, simulation, and validation. By leveraging this powerful platform, automakers can optimize their software development processes, reduce time-to-market, and enhance the overall quality and reliability of their software-driven vehicles.

The partnership between Cognizant and Siemens brings together Cognizant’s deep expertise in digital engineering, cloud, and automotive software development with Siemens’ cutting-edge PAVE360 solution. This collaboration enables automakers to adopt a model-based systems engineering approach, facilitating the seamless integration of software, hardware, and electrical components throughout the vehicle development lifecycle.

Benefits of the Cognizant-Siemens Partnership

The joint offering from Cognizant and Siemens provides automakers with a comprehensive solution that addresses the challenges associated with SDV development. Key benefits include:

1. Accelerated Time-to-Market: By leveraging Cognizant’s accelerator and Siemens’ PAVE360, automakers can significantly reduce development cycles, enabling them to bring innovative software-driven features and vehicles to market faster.

2. Improved Quality and Reliability: The model-based systems engineering approach and robust simulation capabilities of PAVE360 allow for comprehensive testing and validation, ensuring higher quality and reliability of software-defined vehicle systems.

3. Seamless Integration and Collaboration: The partnership facilitates seamless integration and collaboration between software, hardware, and electrical teams, enabling a streamlined development process and fostering cross-functional collaboration.

4. Reduced Costs and Risks: By optimizing development processes and leveraging advanced simulation and validation tools, automakers can reduce costs associated with physical prototyping, testing, and rework, while mitigating potential risks and quality issues.

As the automotive industry continues to embrace the software-defined future, the partnership between Cognizant and Siemens positions them as a formidable force in enabling automakers to stay ahead of the curve and deliver cutting-edge, software-driven vehicles that meet the evolving demands of consumers.

For the original source, visit: Cognizant, Siemens Partner on Software-Defined Vehicle Solution on Engineering.com.