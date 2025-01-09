Free Wildfire-Tracking App Becomes a Lifeline for LA Residents Amid Catastrophic Blazes

A Community-Driven Solution for Real-Time Fire Updates

As catastrophic wildfires continue to ravage California, residents are turning to a free app called Watch Duty for real-time tracking and evacuation information. The nonprofit-run app, which launched in 2021 and is now available in 22 states, has shot to the top of Apple’s App Store charts this week, providing a much-needed lifeline for those navigating the devastating blazes.

Watch Duty offers a range of features designed to keep users informed and safe during fire emergencies. The app provides evacuation warnings, real-time text, photo, and video updates, as well as a map interface with flame icons to show regions where fires are blazing. Users can access information on evacuation routes, shelter locations, and firefighting efforts, and zoom in on the map view to see the latest updates for precise locations.

What sets Watch Duty apart is its community-driven approach. The app is powered by a team of around 200 volunteers, many of whom are retired or active firefighters, dispatchers, or first responders. The app pulls its wildfire information from official government reports, volunteer reporters, and 911 dispatch calls, which are then vetted and monitored using radio scanners, wildlife cameras, satellites, and local announcements from law enforcement and fire services.

Combating Misinformation and Providing Verified Data

Watch Duty’s vice president of operations, Nick Russell, emphasizes the importance of providing verified and factual information during natural disasters. “One of the big things for us, our big theme, is quality over quantity. We’re not in a big hurry to get information that we’re going to have to go and retract later,” Russell told NBC News.

Conspiracy theories surrounding natural disasters and climate change have become a common occurrence online, with misinformation regarding weather-related events being shared across social media platforms. Watch Duty’s network for vetting and verifying information provides a valuable resource for users seeking accurate and reliable updates.

The app’s one-way communication platform also helps combat the spread of misinformation. “Because we built a one-way communication platform, we don’t offer that venue for people to circulate nonsense … And so it really puts the ball in our court for good information,” Russell explained.

A Free and Accessible Resource for All

Watch Duty’s commitment to providing accurate and timely information extends to its business model. The app does not collect or sell user data, instead relying on premium app subscriptions and private donations to stay up and running. Crucially, the core features of the app that are essential for fire monitoring, safety, and evacuation are entirely available for free.

“I think it’s really important in today’s world, where so many people are trying to profit off disaster, to really understand that that’s not what Watch Duty is,” Russell said. “Watch Duty will remain free forever.”

As the ongoing LA fires continue to rage across thousands of acres, fueled by high winds and extremely dry conditions, Californians on social media are encouraging each other to download the Watch Duty app. With its community-driven approach, commitment to accuracy, and free accessibility, the app has become a vital resource for those living in high-risk fire zones across the western United States.

For more information and to download the app, visit https://www.watchduty.org/.

Original source: https://www.theverge.com/2025/1/9/24339799/watch-duty-wildfire-tracking-app-la-wildfires