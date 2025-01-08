Maingear Unveils Liquid-Cooled Apex Force and Apex Rush Gaming PCs

Maingear, a leading manufacturer of high-performance gaming computers, has unveiled two new additions to its Apex lineup of liquid-cooled desktop gaming PCs: the Apex Force and the Apex Rush. These powerful machines are designed to cater to the demands of hardcore gamers and content creators seeking uncompromising performance and advanced cooling capabilities.

Apex Force: Unleashing Unparalleled Power

The Apex Force is Maingear’s flagship offering, packed with the latest and most powerful components. At the heart of this beast lies an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, which can be overclocked to deliver blistering performance. Complementing the CPU is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, capable of rendering stunning visuals and handling even the most demanding gaming titles with ease.

To ensure uninterrupted gameplay and seamless multitasking, the Apex Force is equipped with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 8TB of ultra-fast NVMe SSD storage. This lightning-fast storage solution not only provides ample space for games, applications, and media files but also contributes to lightning-quick load times and responsive system performance.

What sets the Apex Force apart is its advanced liquid cooling system. Maingear has implemented a custom-designed, closed-loop liquid cooling solution that dissipates heat efficiently, enabling stable and reliable performance even under the most intense workloads. This feature is particularly beneficial for gamers and content creators who push their systems to the limits for extended periods.

Apex Rush: Compact yet Powerful Gaming Solution

For those seeking a more compact yet equally capable gaming PC, Maingear offers the Apex Rush. While smaller in size, this system packs a formidable punch with an Intel Core i7-13700K processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. This combination ensures smooth and immersive gaming experiences, even at high resolutions and graphics settings.

Like its larger sibling, the Apex Rush features liquid cooling to maintain optimal temperatures during intense gaming sessions. Additionally, it supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage, providing ample resources for multitasking and storing a vast library of games and media files.

Both the Apex Force and the Apex Rush are housed in sleek, modern cases with tempered glass panels, allowing users to showcase their systems’ internal components and RGB lighting. Maingear offers a wide range of customization options, enabling users to personalize the aesthetics and specifications to suit their preferences.

Premium Gaming Experience and Exceptional Support

Maingear’s commitment to delivering a premium gaming experience extends beyond hardware. The company provides exceptional customer support, including lifetime labor and phone support, to ensure that users can enjoy their systems without worries. Additionally, Maingear offers a range of extended warranty options for added peace of mind.

With the launch of the Apex Force and Apex Rush, Maingear solidifies its position as a leading provider of high-performance gaming PCs. These liquid-cooled systems cater to the needs of gamers and content creators seeking uncompromising performance, advanced cooling capabilities, and a premium user experience. For more information and detailed specifications, visit Maingear’s website at https://maingear.com.

Source: https://venturebeat.com/games/maingear-launches-apex-liquid-cooled-desktop-gaming-pcs/