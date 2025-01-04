Samsung and Google’s Eclipsa Audio: A New Spatial Audio Format to Rival Dolby Atmos

In the ever-evolving world of audio technology, Samsung and Google are poised to introduce a new spatial audio format that could potentially challenge the dominance of Dolby Atmos. Dubbed “Eclipsa Audio,” this open-source format aims to deliver immersive 3D audio experiences across Samsung’s upcoming lineup of TVs and soundbars, with support for YouTube videos expected later this year.

The Quest for an Open-Source Alternative

Samsung has long been reluctant to embrace Dolby Vision HDR, favoring its proprietary HDR10 Plus standard instead. This time, the tech giant seems determined to follow a similar path in the realm of 3D audio, partnering with Google to develop an open-source alternative to Dolby Atmos.

According to Samsung’s announcement, Eclipsa Audio will allow for precise control over audio data, including the location and intensity of sounds, as well as spatial reflections, creating an immersive 3D audio experience akin to Dolby Atmos. The format’s open-source nature could potentially make it a more accessible and cost-effective option for hardware manufacturers.

The Alliance for Open Media’s Backing

Eclipsa Audio’s prospects have been further bolstered by the Alliance for Open Media’s (AOM) adoption of the Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) spec, which serves as the foundation for the new format. The AOM is a prominent consortium that includes tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Netflix, in addition to Samsung and Google.

The alliance has been a driving force behind the push for royalty-free codec support since 2015, with their AV1 video codec gradually gaining traction, albeit after years of development. If other AOM members embrace Eclipsa Audio, it could significantly accelerate its adoption across various platforms and devices.

Ensuring Consistent Audio Quality

Samsung and Google are also collaborating with the Telecommunications Technology Association to establish a certification program aimed at ensuring consistent audio quality across devices supporting the Eclipsa Audio format. This approach mirrors the way companies like Dolby and THX manage the labeling and certification of their respective audio standards, providing consumers with a reliable benchmark for quality.

As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 approaches, more details about Eclipsa Audio are expected to emerge, shedding light on the format’s capabilities and potential impact on the audio industry. While it remains to be seen whether Eclipsa Audio can truly rival the entrenched dominance of Dolby Atmos, Samsung and Google’s collaborative effort represents a significant step towards an open and accessible spatial audio ecosystem.

