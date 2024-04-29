The Vanguard

  • Mon. Apr 29th, 2024

Car & Drive

BMW’s 5 Series Touring: A Game-Changer for the US Market

Apr 29, 2024 Peter Thiel

Summary Introduction to the US: BMW is set to introduce the M5 Touring model to the US market, a first in its segment. Performance and Features: The model promises exceptional…

Car & Drive

2025 Genesis GV70: A Modern Marvel in Luxury SUVs

Apr 26, 2024 Derrick Rodriguez

Innovative Display: The 2025 Genesis GV70 introduces a state-of-the-art 27-inch OLED display that combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system for an enhanced user experience. Design and Performance Enhancements:…

Car & Drive

Unveiling the 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE Plug-In Hybrid: A New Benchmark in Luxury Performance SUVs

Apr 25, 2024 Peter Thiel

The 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE emerges as a revolutionary plug-in hybrid, blending unmatched performance with cutting-edge technology. This luxury SUV not only enhances its design and comfort but also introduces…

Economics

Tesla Q1 2024 Earnings Overview

Apr 25, 2024 Peter Thiel

Tesla’s first quarter of 2024 showcased a strong financial performance despite challenges in vehicle deliveries. The company reported a significant increase in revenues, totaling $23.329 billion, marking a 24% year-over-year…

Markets

Google wipes $110bn off its valuation after disappointing ad revenues

Jan 31, 2024 Derrick Rodriguez

Alphabet Inc. experienced a significant decline in its share value, dropping approximately 6% during early trading hours on the following Wednesday after revealing its last quarter financial performance of 2023.…

Tech

FEMA will pay states for solar panels and heat pump installation

Jan 31, 2024 Peter Thiel

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that it will reimburse local governments for the installation of solar panels and energy-efficient appliances after a disaster. This new initiative is…

News

Mackenzie Scott Sells Amazon Stock for Over $10 Billion last year

Jan 29, 2024 Peter Thiel

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has made headlines for her philanthropic efforts since her divorce was finalized in July 2019. With an estimated net worth of $37.6 billion,…

Markets

Nintendo Switch 2 Coming This Year with an 8-Inch LCD Screen: Get Ready for Enhanced Gaming!

Jan 27, 2024 Peter Thiel

Nintendo enthusiasts and gamers alike are buzzing with anticipation for the new Switch handheld gaming console, slated to make its debut later this year. Tech analysts from Omdia, with insights…

Markets

Meta A. Mark Zuckerberg’s Vision for AGI

Jan 25, 2024 Derrick Rodriguez

In a world where technology is advancing at a rapid pace, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) has emerged as the next frontier. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, has…

Economics News

Tencent’s Riot Games division cuts 11% of staff

Jan 23, 2024 Peter Thiel

The tech and media landscape has been experiencing a significant contraction, with entities across the board announcing workforce reductions to contend with less favorable economic conditions. Riot Games, a subsidiary…

